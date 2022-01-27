Advertise
Auburn’s Jabari Smith considered a top-5 pick, may go No. 1

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) looks for an open shot as Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr....
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) looks for an open shot as Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) and forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.(Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Don’t judge Jabari Smith by his most recent game. The 6-foot-10 freshman missed 13 of 15 shots in No. 1 Auburn’s one-point victory at Missouri on Tuesday night, but it was clearly just an off night for one of college basketball’s top newcomers.

Smith finished with five points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and played stout defense on Missouri’s Kobe Brown.

Despite a season-low in points, Smith remains a consensus top-five projected pick in the upcoming NBA draft if he decides to turn pro.

He has a legit chance to be the highest selection in program history, ahead of Chuck Person (fourth in 1986) and Chris Morris (fourth in 1988).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

