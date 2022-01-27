Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn

Some manufacturers warn that any extended time spent in extreme cold or heat could impact the test results. (Source: WCCO)
By Jeff Wagner
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The free rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government are starting to be delivered.

There are concerns cold weather could impact the results, so people who live in states with cold temperatures should keep a close watch on their mailboxes to make sure the packages aren’t left in the elements for too long.

The test kits are supposed to be stored between 36 and 86 degrees and warn consumers not to freeze them on the box.

The rapid tests are shipped in a bag surrounded by bubble wrap – likely not to keep it warm.

Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few hours, but some manufacturers warn that any extended time spent in extreme cold or heat could impact the test results.

“The cold weather can absolutely have an impact on testing. It leaves a lot of us asking, what should we do with these tests? Particularly if they sit on my porch or my mailbox for period of time,” said Dr. Nathan Ledeboer, medical director of Froedtert & MCW Clinical Labs.

If you can’t get to it right away, one brand recommends you arrange for someone else to retrieve it as soon as possible.

There is liquid in the test kit, and while manufacturers have not indicated if it will freeze, they do want people to let the kit warm up to room temperature before use.

You can check your inbox to get an idea of when to expect the tests to arrive. Tracking numbers have been sent to the email addresses attached to the orders with estimated delivery dates.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, is charged with murder...
Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death
Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the...
Alabama schools report slight decrease in COVID cases
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
The principal of Holtville High School says some games are being canceled and rescheduled...
Holtville High School reschedules games after coach’s arrest
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic