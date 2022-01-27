Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery couple has been arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gun point, according to court documents.

Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are now being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to court filings, the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the area of W. Jefferson Davis Avenue, which has since been renamed Fred D. Gray Avenue.

The filings indicate the victim told investigators Hall asked to see his handgun, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson. After handing it to Hall, the victim said the suspect pointed the gun at him and stole an iPhone 12 cell phone.

Hall was subsequently charged with first-degree robbery. His bond is set at $75,000, including a $15,000 bond for a previous case involving receiving stolen property.

Court filings indicate White subsequently aided her boyfriend in the robbery by driving him away from the scene after the armed robbery. She has since been charged with second-degree robbery as a result and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

