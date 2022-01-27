Advertise
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a co-conspirator were committing a kidnapping, according to court documents.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court filings are shining new light on the recent fatal shooting on Alabama River Parkway in Montgomery.

According to the documents, the shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a co-conspirator were committing a kidnapping.

The co-conspirator, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, Alabama, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Surles’s death.

Rodgers was taken into custody Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Documents did not indicate whether Surles was shot and killed by Rodgers or the kidnapping victim. However, according to state law, because the death happened during the commission of a felony, Rodgers can still be charged with murder regardless of whether he fired the fatal shot.

