Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Holtville High School reschedules games after coach’s arrest

The principal of Holtville High School says some games are being canceled and rescheduled...
The principal of Holtville High School says some games are being canceled and rescheduled because there isn’t a coach for the team.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal of Holtville High School says some games, including Thursday night’s matchup against Stanhope Elmore, are being canceled and rescheduled because there isn’t a coach for the team.

The coaching vacancy is due to the arrest of Emmanuel Andre Wilson II, who was the coach of the Holtville Middle School JV Boys Basketball and an assistant coach for JV Football. Wilson also coached Varsity Boys Basketball at the high school and was the Head Track Coach.

He is charged with school employee distributing obscene material to a student, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

“We are proud of how resilient our team has been and grateful for everyone who have stepped in to help our team get through this difficult time to ensure that we will be playing our area game tomorrow night against Elmore County High School,” Principal Kyle Futral added.

Elmore County Schools administrators said Wilson was placed on administrative leave following his arrest and that the system is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, is charged with murder...
Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death
Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the...
Alabama schools report slight decrease in COVID cases
Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
Auburn man arrested on violation of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act
An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Thursday morning, according to the...
Man shot early Thursday on Montgomery’s Lower Wetumpka Road
The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect