Holtville High School reschedules games after coach’s arrest

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal of Holtville High School says some games, including Thursday night’s matchup against Stanhope Elmore, are being canceled and rescheduled because there isn’t a coach for the team.

The coaching vacancy is due to the arrest of Emmanuel Andre Wilson II, who was the coach of the Holtville Middle School JV Boys Basketball and an assistant coach for JV Football. Wilson also coached Varsity Boys Basketball at the high school and was the Head Track Coach.

He is charged with school employee distributing obscene material to a student, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

“We are proud of how resilient our team has been and grateful for everyone who have stepped in to help our team get through this difficult time to ensure that we will be playing our area game tomorrow night against Elmore County High School,” Principal Kyle Futral added.

Elmore County Schools administrators said Wilson was placed on administrative leave following his arrest and that the system is cooperating with the investigation.

