I-85 northbound in Auburn closed after vehicle fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.

According to Auburn police, the fire involves a tractor-trailer and happened near mile-marker 53, exit 51 U.S. in Auburn. Firefighters are at the scene and have the fire under control.

The remaining lanes will re-open as soon as possible, according to a release from police.

The Alabama Department of Transportation asks motorists traveling in this area to seek an alternate route.

