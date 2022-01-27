Advertise
I-85 northbound in Auburn closed after vehicle fire

All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.(Gray tv)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.

According to Auburn police, the fire involves a tractor-trailer and happened near mile-marker 53, exit 51 U.S. in Auburn. Firefighters are at the scene and have the fire under control.

The remaining lanes will re-open as soon as possible, according to a release from police.

The Alabama Department of Transportation asks motorists traveling in this area to seek an alternate route.

