Legislators debate priorities for next round of pandemic relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Legislators were back in the Statehouse Wednesday for one of the final days of the special session for allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds. And they are already looking ahead to when round two of these funds will come.

The current ARPA allocations focus on broadband and water, which will mainly take place in rural areas and the Black Belt of the state. So for round two, some legislators want to shift that focus to urban places in Alabama.

“We understand that most of the money went to the Black Belt counties, but we understand that there are needs that we have in the urbanized area,” said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison.

“Those are real, those are not made up,” said Sen. Greg Albritton. “Those are valid concerns that we need to address.”

And two of those needs, according to Coleman-Madison, are transportation and housing.

“Public transportation is good for the economy,” said Coleman-Madison. “You can pull down on federal dollars, for every $1 That goes into public transportation, we can pull down $4 in federal money.”

But public transportation is not just an urban issue.

“It is a critical issue for people with disabilities, for people who live in rural areas that need access to transportation to get to work, to get to school,” said Coleman-Madison.

The senator also suggests putting some of round two ARPA funds into the state housing trust fund.

“So that we could provide one-time assistance down payment for help people who are trying to get back into a home or first-time homeowners,” she said.

While there may be other places legislators advocate for the money to go, the goal of the Legislature remains the same.

“Our purpose is to help Alabamians and to get the needs and get the money out there. And I think we’re coming to a common ground on that,” said Albritton.

“For the first time, we were statesmen and stateswomen,” said Coleman-Madison. “We looked at the needs of this state and the issues that we’ve been talking about for a long time, and we addressed those issues.”

This money won’t be available until summer, but allocating the money from round one has paved the way for legislators for when round two hits the bank.

