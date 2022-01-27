Advertise
Man shot early Thursday on Montgomery's Lower Wetumpka Road

An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Thursday morning, according to the...
An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Thursday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot.

On scene, they found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he’s being treated.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available pending an ongoing investigaiton.

