Milder today, cloudy Friday and very cold this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warmer day is on the way with ample sunshine and lighter winds. Highs will rise into the lower 60s with that warm sun making it feel even better.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures today. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds then thicken this evening and we remain mostly cloudy through the mid-afternoon hours of Friday. The cloud cover is courtesy of a strong but moisture starved cold front that will progress across the state tomorrow.

This will kick up the winds again on Friday, especially by the afternoon. It will also keep us colder with highs in the lower 50s to end the workweek.

Saturday will be one of the coldest days of the season even with wall-to-wall sunshine. Temps will rise into the lower and mid-40s with a breeze. Sunday is better as we’re into the upper 50s to near 60 with more sun.

We're dry through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures come up next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The overnights will be brutally cold in the middle 20s under clear skies. Add in breezy conditions Friday night into Saturday morning and you’ve got a recipe for wind chills well down into the teens.

Signs for a warming trend continue as we head into the first week of February. Temperatures will be in the 60s each day next week. Overnight temps come up as well.

Both mornings this weekend will be VERY cold. (WSFA 12 News)

With the milder temperatures comes added moisture and eventually a strong storm system. These two components will bring increased rain chances by Tuesday night.

Exact coverage from Tuesday night through Friday is still not 100% set in stone, but Wednesday night and Thursday look to be the wettest at this point in time. There could be storms in the mix, but severe weather is not anticipated.

