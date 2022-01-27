Minor in custody after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody after an incident Thursday afternoon involving shots being fired into an occupied vehicle.

Details surrounding the case are limited, but Police Chief Mark Thompson said police responded to the area of Brookhaven Drive to investigate. Officers found that someone had shot into a vehicle that was carrying a child.

According to the chief, no one in the vehicle was struck or injured during the incident, but a bullet did subsequently hit a nearby home.

The chief said the juvenile suspect was apprehended and a gun was recovered.

The suspect’s name has not been released and a motive for the shooting was not clear.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.