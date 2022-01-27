MPS superintendent search meeting to be held Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will give the public a chance to provide input on the next superintendent.

The third community meeting is happening Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Carver High School. Students, parents, or anyone with interest can attend. The search team says it wants to know what qualities and qualifications parents and community members would like to see in the superintendent.

Susan Salter with the Alabama Association of School Boards said it is essential that the search team is as transparent as possible.

“I think the community wants and deserves the opportunity to know where the system is heading,” Salter said.

Salter said the community is doing a national search for the new superintendent and is actively recruiting from Alabama and around the country. She said the team is trying to recruit the strongest pool possible.

The application deadline is March 1, and from there, the team will do a series of screening and vetting of the applicants. After the application pool is vetted down to about five applicants, they will be presented to the school board.

“And then they’ll do public interviews the end of March, the first part of April, and then they hope to get the new superintendent on board by June,” Salter said.

This timeline will provide some overlap with current superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. Moore announced she is retiring following the 2021-2022 school year.

Those who cannot attend Thursday’s meeting can fill out an online survey. The results of the community meetings will be presented to the board on Feb. 3.

