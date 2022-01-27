Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Rodgers, 29, of Peterson, is charged with murder...
Police: Co-conspirator charged in Alabama River Parkway death
File image
Documents: Saturday fatal shooting happened in front of child
Victorina Reynoso, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with one count of child abuse.
Montgomery woman charged after child bitten, hit with high heel shoe
Frederico Tyre, Jr. is charged with murder in connection to a Jan. 18, 2022, fatal shooting in...
Arrest made in east Montgomery homicide investigation

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis