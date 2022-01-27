Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state

Advertise
By Liz Newton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state.

Zeigler made the announcement Thursday. He qualified at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.

The latest bid for a constitutional office comes just days after Zeigler announced he would not seek to challenge incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey because he lacked the campaign funds to do so.

“The job of Secretary of State will be vital over the next eight years. The Secretary is our top election administrator. We face national attempts to manipulate our honest election procedures.” Zeigler said.

The secretary of state seat will be open as incumbent John Merrill is nearing the end of his second term

”Alabama needs a proven fighter against government overreach to defend our election process as Secretary of State,” Zeigler added.

Zeigler is currently in his second term as state auditor.

The Republican primary is May 24.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

