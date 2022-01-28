Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Brookside Mayor says he has no plans to resign after police controversy

Mayor Mike Bryan has only been mayor for two months. He tells WBRC, he is not involved in the...
Mayor Mike Bryan has only been mayor for two months. He tells WBRC, he is not involved in the situation and has no plans to step down after a state lawmaker called for his resignation earlier in the day.(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time, we are hearing from leaders in the town of Brookside. Brookside’s Police Chief resigned just this week after allegations of improper and excessive traffic stops and policing.

Mayor Mike Bryan has only been mayor for two months. He tells WBRC, he is not involved in the situation and has no plans to step down after a state lawmaker called for his resignation earlierThursday.

Surrounded by the town council Thursday evening, Bryan spoke with us about allegations the former police chief turned the department into an aggressive traffic stop machine. Bryan says on December 15th, he directed the police department to stop patrolling I-22. He says BPD continued to patrol despite that order. Bryan tells us as of last week, the police department is no longer patrolling I-22 unless its responding to emergencies or calls for help.

The town is currently cooperating with the Lt. Governor’s office and others who are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We are recognizing the need for total, complete transparency. It is important for us to meet this moment in Brookside. These are just initial as we move forward,” Mayor Bryan said.

Bryan tells us the town is undergoing an internal audit by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. The mayor says he cares about this town and said he’s committed to making it better.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
I-85 NB in Auburn reopens after vehicle fire
The Prattville Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody after an incident Thursday...
Minor in custody after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville

Latest News

Tax identity theft awareness week
Tax identity theft awareness week
Tips to keep your identity safe during tax season
Tips to keep your identity safe during tax season
Police Lights
I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway clear after early delays
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
Tax season underway with new pandemic complications