Coulibaly, Auburn women close strong to stun No. 4 Tennessee

Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) dribbles the ball around Auburn guard Annie Hughes (3) during...
Tennessee guard Rae Burrell (12) dribbles the ball around Auburn guard Annie Hughes (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late in a 71-61 upset of No. 4 Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols’ nine-game winning streak.

The Tigers, the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with two seconds left.

Coulibaly made 10 of 14 shots and had seven rebounds for Auburn, which had blown two straight fourth-quarter leads but took over in the end this time. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points.

