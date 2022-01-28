Advertise
County Road 12: Doctor Gloves

Jonnathan Valdez spent several years playing minor league baseball. He may be off the field now, but he didn't leave the game. Doctor Gloves can make your old glove look and feel brand new again.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jonnathan Valdez grew up dreaming of one thing. He wanted to be a professional baseball player.

“I was born and raised in Puerto Rico,” said Valdez. “Baseball is something, it’s your way out. It’s your way to get to the next level and provide for your family.”

Valdez was drafted by the Blue Jays and bounced around the minor leagues for several years. His dream of making it to the big leagues never panned out, but baseball is still a huge part of his life. Along with coaching high school baseball he also has a passion for bringing older gloves back to life.

“For you the glove, that’s your best friend.”

During his years of playing, he realized how expensive gloves can be. So he learned how to clean them, re-lace them, and get them back to almost new. He got so good at it he started his own business, Doctor Gloves.

“When you feel sick in any kind of way you go see a doctor and the doc will fix you and make you feel better. When your glove is feeling a little sick or down, go ahead and send me the glove.”

It’s quite the process. He takes out all the old laces, takes the glove apart, and then gets to scrubbing.

“Once I wash the glove I let it sit out overnight.”

Then comes the tedious process of threading the laces.

“Every glove takes five or six laces, each lace is six feet.”

From start to finish it takes about five hours per glove.

“I promise you I’ll take care of your glove just like it was mine. I always like the look when the glove is done, how the leather feels and how it fits in your hand.

In the end, it’s a work of art on a leather canvas. Major league work coming from Troy, Alabama.

