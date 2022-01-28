Advertise
Delays on I-85 SB just before Chantilly Parkway area

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound just before Chantilly Parkway.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation reports the crash happened at mile marker 12, which is just before exit 11, Chantilly Parkway. The crash is blocking all lanes of I-85 SB.

Motorists traveling in this area should take caution, slow down and seek an alternate route or expect delays.

Details on the crash are limited.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

