First Alert: Shot of bitter cold moving our way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will push through from the north today. This will come through without any moisture, so we aren’t expecting precipitation.

Wind chills fall into the teens tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

What it will do is keep clouds around through lunchtime with clearing skies throughout the afternoon. The frontal passage will also kick up the winds with gusts of 15-25+ mph this afternoon, tonight and tomorrow morning.

Most importantly, the frontal passage will allow a big shot of arctic air into the Deep South. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-20s with wind chills well down into the teens. Pets should come inside, plants should be protected and dripping faucets will be a sound idea. Check on your neighbors, family and friends, too -- be sure they have adequate heating sources in their homes.

Highs will be chilly today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Even with wall-to-wall sunshine, tomorrow will be one of the coldest days of the season. Temps will rise into the upper 30s to mid-40s with a slight breeze making it feel colder. Sunday again starts in the middle and upper 20s, but the afternoon will be significantly better as we’re near 60 degrees with ample sunshine.

The milder temperatures continue as we head into the first week of February. Temperatures will be in the 60s each day next week through Thursday. Overnight temps come up well above freezing as well!

Very cold mornings this weekend ahead of a warming trend next week. (WSFA 12 News)

With the milder temperatures and southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico comes added moisture and eventually a storm system. These two components will bring increased rain chances beginning Tuesday night.

Exact coverage from Tuesday night through Friday is still not 100% set in stone. Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night into Thursday look to be the wettest at this point in time. There could be storms in the mix, we’ll be able to nail down specifics over the next few days.

Rain chances increase next week, including Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

At this time we’re not forecasting any severe weather threat unless something changes in the way this system sets up.

