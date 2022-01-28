Holtville’s Futral named 2022 Alabama High School Principal of the Year

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Holtville High School Principal Kyle Futral has been named 2022 Alabama High School Principal of the Year.

The award was presented to Futral on Friday at a schoolwide assembly.

The award is sponsored by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and American Fidelity Assurance. It also includes an office makeover, provided by Interior Elements, according to the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

As principal, Futral has transformed the school culture from that of a school struggling with low morale, achievement and attendance, to a school that strives for excellence. By collaborating with staff, many of the school’s issues were identified and addressed, according to CLAS. His leadership style of listening, encouraging, supporting, organizing, and challenging the staff and students, caused the school culture to shift in a positive direction.

CLAS says the school experienced a 62% decrease in discipline referrals, 50% decrease in chronic absenteeism, 7% increase in the graduation rate, 33% increase in CCR rate, and a 20% increase in ACT proficiency in the last five years.

Futral was chosen from three district finalists who interviewed with a panel of judges at the AASSP/AAMSP Fall Conference in November where the winner was determined.

The other finalists were Terina Gantt of Demopolis High School in Demopolis City Schools and Seth Taylor of Pleasant Valley High School in Calhoun County Schools.

An overall winner will be chosen from the High School and Middle School Principals of the Year and will be recognized as Alabama’s Principal of the Year.

Futral has served a total of 15 years in education with the last seven years in administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntingdon College in 2007. In 2014, he got his master’s degree in instructional leadership from Auburn University.

Futral will be recognized at the awards luncheon during the CLAS convention on June 14 at the BJCC in Birmingham. He will also be recognized at the AASSP/AAMSP Fall conference in November 2022.

He will represent Alabama in the National Secondary High School Principal of the Year conference in Washington later this year.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved