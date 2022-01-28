Hyundai donates $78,800 to expand robotics at Montgomery schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has received a $78,800 grant to expand its high school robotic programs.

The grant, given by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, will allow MPS to expand robotics programs at all eight high schools.

In 2020, HMMA teamed up with Auburn University’s Southeastern Center of Robotics Education, SCORE, to start the Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence, or HIRE. The goal of the program is to establish robotics teams at public middle schools in Montgomery County. Thus, planting the seed for the next generation of a technically proficient workforce.

“Middle school students involved in the HIRE initiative this year have learned so many skills from this experience -- teamwork, critical thinking skills, problem-solving, written and verbal communication, and much more. It’s not about teaching robotics, it’s about using robots to teach,” said Mary Lou Ewald, director of STEM outreach programs for Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics.

This new initiative of the program targets MPS high schools with HIRE providing equipment, training and other support to their teams.

“Using an interactive teaching platform to enlighten students about their future potential in science, technology, engineering and mathematics contributed to Hyundai’s decision to support this robotics education program,” Burns said.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.