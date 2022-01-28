Mobile area suspect among 2 arrested after Montgomery police chase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase through Montgomery has ended with the arrest of two suspects, one wanted out of the Mobile area, according to law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals agents took the unidentified suspects into custody Friday afternoon after the pursuit, which started after they were found at an apartment complex on Woodley Road.

Marshals were assisted in the pursuit by the Montgomery Police Department. The chase came to an end in the Salinas Court area, not far from Wares Ferry Road.

Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The suspects were captured about a block away from where they jumped out of the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dante Gordon.

Few other details were immediately available, including the reason they were being sought or the pending charges.

While authorities with the Marshals Service confirmed some property damage, there were no injuries reported.

