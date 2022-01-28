Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mobile area suspect among 2 arrested after Montgomery police chase

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase through Montgomery has ended with the arrest of two suspects, one wanted out of the Mobile area, according to law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals agents took the unidentified suspects into custody Friday afternoon after the pursuit, which started after they were found at an apartment complex on Woodley Road.

Marshals were assisted in the pursuit by the Montgomery Police Department. The chase came to an end in the Salinas Court area, not far from Wares Ferry Road.

Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.
Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

The suspects were captured about a block away from where they jumped out of the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Dante Gordon.

Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.
Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

Few other details were immediately available, including the reason they were being sought or the pending charges.

While authorities with the Marshals Service confirmed some property damage, there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
The Prattville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with multiple...
Teen charged after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville
File image
Child injured in accidental shooting in Montgomery

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for MPS students
COVID-19 vaccine clinic for MPS students
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
.
Mobile area suspect arrested after Montgomery chase
Arctic air arrives tonight
First Alert: Quick but intense cold shot arrives tonight