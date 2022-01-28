Advertise
New post office to be built on Highway 14 in Loachapoka
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Loachapoka residents will potentially see a big problem solved in the near future - a new post office will soon be built on Highway 14.

The new location is just down the street from the old location. The old post office is closed and residents have had to drive to Notasulga for their postal needs for quite some time now. That’s roughly 14 miles round trip.

The new post office is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.

