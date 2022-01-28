Advertise
Opelika holds memorial service on 10 year anniversary of discovering baby Jane Doe

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - January 28 marks the 10 year anniversary of the discovery of “baby Jane Doe.”

The City of Opelika held a memorial to remember her. People gathered on Hurst Street near where the young girl’s remains were found.

The Opelika Police Department are still working on identifying “baby Jane Doe” - however, they say they’re working nonstop to figure out who she is.

“We are going to keep hoping that science may continue to grow and science is going to continue to improve and something will break and know her name,” said Jessica Vient, Lee County District Attorney.

“We don’t give up on any murders and we certainly are not going to give up on the murder of a child,” said Sergeant Alfred White.

If anyone has information about Jane Doe, please call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

