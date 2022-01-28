Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital

A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A mystery animal rescue by wildlife experts has escaped the animal hospital that was caring for it.

An employee with Wildlife Works Inc. saw the animal’s cage empty and destroyed when she went to the hospital Thursday morning, according to a post on Facebook.

The nonprofit organization said the animal chewed through a window screen until he was able to force it open and escape.

“Not in our wildest dreams did we expect something like this!” the post said.

Wildlife Works Inc. took in the animal about a week ago after a woman in Pennsylvania found it scared, cold and shivering.

Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron said the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing to determine what it is.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He was being treated for mange and secondary infections.

“We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go,” the post said on Facebook.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

WORST NEWS EVER!!!!!!! We don't know how to tell you this, but the "coyote" escaped last night. We are devastated, and...

Posted by Wildlife Works Inc. on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
I-85 NB in Auburn reopens after vehicle fire
The Prattville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with multiple...
Teen charged after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville

Latest News

Millions in the Northeast are bracing for a massive winter storm expected to slam into that...
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to East Coast
Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
A major bridge collapse in Pittsburgh is under investigation on the same day President Joe...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses on day of Biden visit
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say