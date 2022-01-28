Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case

A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the failed U.S. Senate candidate sexually molested her when she was 14.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the failed U.S. Senate candidate sexually molested her when she was 14.

Attorneys for Moore’s accuser, Leigh Corfman, called the former Alabama judge to testify Thursday in a trial dealing with dueling defamation suits they filed against each other.

Corfman’s allegations that Moore touched her inappropriately in 1979 when he was in his 30s were published as he ran for the Senate in 2017. He ultimately lost that race.

Moore pointed at Corfman in the courtroom Thursday as he insisted: “I never met that woman.”

Corfman says his denials defamed her reputation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
I-85 NB in Auburn reopens after vehicle fire
The Prattville Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody after an incident Thursday...
Minor in custody after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville

Latest News

A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a...
Panel denies state’s motion against redrawing Congressional districts
State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state
SB1 passes on the Alabama House floor, appropriating money from the American Rescue Plan Act to...
Alabama lawmakers OK plan to use $700M in relief funds
State Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham is addressing issues concerning the City of...
State Rep. calls on several Brookside leaders to resign