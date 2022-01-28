Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

SiriusXM launches Neil Young radio after Spotify agrees to remove music

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif. Young asked for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is 'spreading fake information about vaccines.'(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SiriusXM is launching a channel strictly dedicated to Neil Young.

This comes on the heels of the 76-year-old musician asking for his music to be removed from Spotify because he said the music and podcast platform is “spreading fake information about vaccines.”

He said he is upset because the streaming platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Rogan is an outspoken critic of COVID vaccines and has made inaccurate claims about them.

Spotify agreed to Young’s request but said it hopes to welcome him back soon.

Young said he appreciated his record company, Warner Brothers, standing behind him, since Spotify is responsible for 60 percent of his music being streamed all over the world.

He said it was “a huge loss for my record company to absorb.”

A day after Spotify agreed to grant the veteran rocker’s request, SiriusXM announced the return of Neil Young Radio.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM senior vice president and general manager of music programming. “Outspoken, brave and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

Listeners can hear Neil Young Radio on channel 27 and streaming online on the SXM App.

According to SiriusXM, the channel will include rarities and exclusives, every new song from his latest album Barn, epic hits and fan favorites from his solo music, as well as collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
All but one lane of Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn is closed after a vehicle fire.
I-85 NB in Auburn reopens after vehicle fire
The Prattville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with multiple...
Teen charged after shots fired into occupied vehicle in Prattville

Latest News

‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow...
12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
A suspect is facing felony charges after a teen and child were robbed at a Montgomery apartment...
Suspect arrested after girls 10, 17 robbed in Montgomery
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine