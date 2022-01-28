Advertise
Suspect arrested after girls 10, 17 robbed in Montgomery

A suspect is facing felony charges after a teen and child were robbed at a Montgomery apartment...
A suspect is facing felony charges after a teen and child were robbed at a Montgomery apartment complex.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect faces felony charges after two juveniles were robbed at a Montgomery apartment complex.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Richard O’Neal, 20, is charged with two counts of robbery first-degree and burglary first-degree.

Coleman said the incident happened on Jan. 19 around 10:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of Chase Park Drive.

Court records indicate the victims were 10 and 17-year-old girls. The victims told police the suspect gave them the impression he was armed by placing his hand in his waistband. The victims then said he told them they would be shot.

The suspect took about $300 from the victims.

O’Neal was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

His bail has been set at $180,000.

