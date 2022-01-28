Suspect charged with multiple Pike Road vehicle burglaries, thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested following a months-long investigation into burglary and theft cases in the Pike Road area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Brown IV, 20, was taken into custody and charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and four counts of second-degree theft of property.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the crimes since they happened on Nov. 21. Investigators found that victims’ vehicles were unlocked and that valuables such as cash and firearms were left inside.

Brown was subsequently identified as a suspect and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The case remains under investigation.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says his investigators have noticed that burglars are starting to change tactics, moving from neighborhoods into more rural areas. The sheriff cautions that vehicle owners should get into the habit of keeping the car doors locked and the vehicle free of any valuables.

