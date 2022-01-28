Advertise
Tax season underway with new pandemic complications

The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to long delays.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax season is officially underway. The IRS started accepting 2021 returns this week and has already warned you may have to wait to get your refund. It’s still facing a significant backlog from last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

When it comes to filing our taxes, that will be a little more complicated this year, too. We’ve seen changes to the child tax credit, we’ve gotten stimulus checks, and there are changes.

This week is also Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week to warn us that tax season is a hot season for identity thieves, and we need to be proactive about protecting it. Some ways to protect your identity while filing your taxes include:

  • Do not supply your social security number (SSN) unless necessary.
  • File taxes early before the criminals do.
  • Shred any documents before discarding them in the trash
  • File your taxes through a secure internet connection or mail from your post office.
  • The IRS will not email, text, call or contact you via social media. They will send contact you by U.S. mail.
  • Check your credit report at least once per year. You can check it for free at annualcreditreport.com. Verify no other accounts have been opened under your name.
  • If your SSN becomes compromised, you should contact the IRS ID Theft Protection Specialized Unit. Their number is 800-908-4490. You can also visit IdentityTheft.gov.

Tax returns are due April 18th. Treasury officials have said there is no plan right now to extend that deadline.

