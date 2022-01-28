Troy MBB falls to USA for seventh consecutive time

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans (12-7, 4-3 SBC) dropped their seventh straight basketball game against the University of South Alabama (15-5, 5-2 SBC), Thursday night, the longest streak in the history of the series.

The game started competitively with both teams battling in the first half without a breakthrough moment. The Jaguars were up at the end of the half, but neither team stretched it out beyond six points.

The momentum shifted into the Jags’ favor during the second half, however. USA outscored the Troy men’s team 27-8 in the final 9:31 of the game and walked away with a solid win of 82-63. The 19-point loss was also Troy’s largest loss deficit in the series.

“We didn’t play good enough to win. It’s disappointing. Anytime you lose, no matter who it is. And when you lose to your rival, it’s very disappointing,” said Troy coach Kenneth Mangrum. “We had 19 turnovers, and we can’t turn the ball over 19 times and expect to beat a team that’s good.”

Thursday marked the first in a two-game series for the teams, played at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. The second game is set for Saturday at Trojan Arena.

