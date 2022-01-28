Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka saw tremendous growth in 2021. Thursday members of the business community came to celebrate all of their success. Over 160 people gathered for Wetumpka’s Annual Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“It is a great time to be in business in Wetumpka, Alabama,” said Shellie Whitfield, the Executive Director of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.

Shellie Whitfield, the Executive Director of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce says 2021 brought forth lots of success for the city despite navigating a pandemic.

“We added 48 new members to our Chamber of Commerce, tons of new businesses, our downtown is full and we don’t have any areas for rent. We are just doing so well. We had 14 or 15 ribbon cuttings in the middle of the pandemic,” said Whitfield.

Perhaps the city’s biggest accomplishment was being chosen to be the location for HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover”, kickstarting what has been major revitalization of downtown.

“Wetumpka is such an amazing place. We sit right on the river, we have all these cute old buildings, great art, and amazing history. We’ve been telling people they should come visit, but now everyone is seeing us on TV so they are actually stopping by. We have just seen a great influx of tourism and it’s just been phenomenal. You couldn’t have asked for a better year,” Whitfield.

“We feel like Wetumpka is a true gem and people are just now starting to learn more about the the beauty and the opportunity that exists here,” said Troy Stubbs.

Stubbs isn’t just the chairman of the Elmore County Commission, but the owner of Frios Gourmet Pops in downtown Wetumpka. He says the business community has grown tremendously.

“There’s a great camaraderie among the businesses. We obviously saw a big pop in our business over last summer. And we anticipate that again, as travel season comes about,” said Stubbs.

Stubbs says the success of 2021 really highlights the chambers commitment to providing guidance, direction, training, and publicity for local businesses.

Wondering what’s next for Wetumpka? Chamber president Whitfield says their next event is called “Our Future’s So Bright We’ve Got To Wear Shades.”

Earlier this year, the City of Wetumpka received the “Small Town of the Year Award” at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

