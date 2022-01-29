Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

14 candidates qualify for Alabama governor’s race

The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen...
The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen candidates have qualified to run. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen candidates have qualified to run.

Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey is running for a second term. She is running against eight other Republicans for governor. Meanwhile, there are five candidates on the Democratic ticket.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballet:

  • Republican:
    • Kay Ivey
    • Lindy Blanchard
    • Lew Burdette
    • Stacy Lee George
    • Tim James
    • Donald Trent Jones
    • Dean Olde
    • Dave Thomas
    • Dean Young
  • Democrat:
    • Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
    • Patricia Salter Jamieson
    • Arthur Kennedy
    • Chad “Chig” Martin
    • Malika Sanders Fortier

Primary election is set for May 24. If a runoff is needed, that election will be held on June 21.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
A suspect is facing felony charges after a teen and child were robbed at a Montgomery apartment...
Suspect arrested after girls 10, 17 robbed in Montgomery

Latest News

The three judges had ruled Alabama’s current map likely violates the Voting Rights Act and...
Alabama appeals to Supreme Court in redistricting fight
A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case
A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a...
Panel denies state’s motion against redrawing Congressional districts
State Auditor Jim Zeigler has announced that he is running for Alabama secretary of state....
Zeigler jumps from governor’s race into that of secretary of state