Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
The shooting that claimed the life of Eric Surles, 19, of Montgomery, happened as he and a...
Court filing: Man dead in Montgomery shooting was kidnapping suspect
Keyonia Rashaw Hall, 23, and his girlfriend, Alexis Ma’Kendall White, 24, are accused of...
Couple charged in Montgomery armed robbery incident
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
A suspect is facing felony charges after a teen and child were robbed at a Montgomery apartment...
Suspect arrested after girls 10, 17 robbed in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a reward poster for Cliver...
Alleged Maduro co-conspirator says CIA knew about coup plans
Arctic air arrives tonight
First Alert: Cold air lingers through Sunday morning
Candidates qualify in race for district attorney in 19th Judicial Circuit
Candidates qualify in race for district attorney in 19th Judicial Circuit
Dealing with statewide shortage on substitute teachers, bus drivers
Dealing with statewide shortage on substitute teachers, bus drivers
Over 20 bus drivers were out last week, according to Elmore County Schools' HR director.
State seeing shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers