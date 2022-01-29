Alabama State WBB defeats Bethune-Cookman 81-64

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State women’s basketball team earned their 81-64 victory against Bethune-Cookman at Dunn-Oliver Acadome Saturday.

After trailing by four at the eight-minute mark, the Hornets held the Wildcats to nine points in the opening quarter and kept the lead for the remainder of the game.

Shmya Ward led three double-digit scorers for the Hornets with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting, along with three rebounds and a steal. Ayana Emmanuel added 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. Tyesha Rudolph scored 13 and dished out a game-high seven assists.

Tania White led Bethune-Cookman on the afternoon with 21 points and three rebounds, while Morgan Beacham added 17 points in 37 minutes of play.

The Hornets will remain at home on Monday as they host Florida A&M. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.