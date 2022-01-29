FIRST ALERT: Another subfreezing night ahead, but a warm-up is on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a sunny, chilly and breezy day across Central and South Alabama. Skies tonight will remain clear, helping temperatures plummet again into the 20s region wide.

Sunday will be another sun filled day. Winds will be out of the west around 5 to 15 mph and afternoon highs will warm back near 60 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with lows hovering near freezing.

The warming trend continues for Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs back into the middle to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Lows Monday night will fall into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday we will see sunny skies become partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Highs on Tuesday are back into the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances are back into the forecast Tuesday night with lows hovering near 50 degrees.

Showers become more likely on Wednesday as the first of a few systems works its way into the region. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with highs back into the middle to upper 60s. Cloudy skies persist through Wednesday night with lows in the 50s and passing showers possible.

Showers and a few storms are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs will again warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain will linger into the evening time, tapering off overnight. Lows will also drop Thursday night, back into the middle 30s.

Colder air is back into the forecast for Friday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies for the end of the work and school week. Highs will only warm near 50 degrees with most locations staying in the 40s. A shower is possible Friday, but most will remain dry. Lows Friday will dip into the 20s and 30s again.

Looking at the long range futureradar, we will see a possible shower or two no Saturday with highs near 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

