Troy women’s basketball powers past Georgia State

Troy University
Troy University(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team powered past Georgia State at the GSU Sports Arena Saturday.

The lady Trojans defeated the Panthers 60-56.

Point guard Jasmine Robinson turned in her second consecutive double-digit performance after tallying 15 points. Janiah Sandifer joined Robinson in double figures with 10 points.

Deasia Merrill paced Georgia State (8-10, 2-4 Sun Belt) with 11 points and four rebounds.

Robinson finished the game a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Trojans return home to take on rival South Alabama next Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Bruce Pearl
Auburn locks in head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl
File image
Child injured in accidental shooting in Montgomery

