Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn women’s basketball falls to Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.
The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.(Source: Raycom)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

The Tigers lost to Vanderbilt 81-66 Sunday.

Auburn ran into early foul and turnover trouble, and Vanderbilt could hardly miss, hitting 20 of 23 shots over a 17-minute stretch to build a 25-point halftime lead they would not relinquish.

The Tigers were able to cut what had been as much as a 27-point deficit down to as few as 12 late in the fourth. However, they could get no closer even with their highest-scoring second half of the year.

“We played like we practiced,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “I kind of saw this coming. We don’t have the kind of team that can’t prepare, we have to prepare for games like this. I didn’t think we prepared well. But that’s the sign of an inexperienced team.”

“On the offensive end, we missed shots, then on the defensive end, we missed assignments. We had five total rebounds and zero offensive rebounds in the first half. That’s a lack of effort, a lack of toughness. We were playing on our heels tonight,” Harris added.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday night as they host Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tip off is 7 p.m. at Auburn Arena.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.
Mobile area suspect among 2 arrested after Montgomery police chase
David Mccoy
Former HPD officer in court, state seeking death penalty

Latest News

The Troy Trojans (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) got its revenge on in-state rival South Alabama (15-6,...
Troy MBB gets win against South Alabama
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
Alabama upsets defending national champion Baylor, 87-78
Troy University
Troy women’s basketball powers past Georgia State
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) dribbles around Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the...
Smith, No. 1 Auburn pull away from Oklahoma 86-68