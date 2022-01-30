Auburn women’s basketball falls to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.

The Tigers lost to Vanderbilt 81-66 Sunday.

Auburn ran into early foul and turnover trouble, and Vanderbilt could hardly miss, hitting 20 of 23 shots over a 17-minute stretch to build a 25-point halftime lead they would not relinquish.

The Tigers were able to cut what had been as much as a 27-point deficit down to as few as 12 late in the fourth. However, they could get no closer even with their highest-scoring second half of the year.

“We played like we practiced,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “I kind of saw this coming. We don’t have the kind of team that can’t prepare, we have to prepare for games like this. I didn’t think we prepared well. But that’s the sign of an inexperienced team.”

“On the offensive end, we missed shots, then on the defensive end, we missed assignments. We had five total rebounds and zero offensive rebounds in the first half. That’s a lack of effort, a lack of toughness. We were playing on our heels tonight,” Harris added.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday night as they host Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tip off is 7 p.m. at Auburn Arena.

