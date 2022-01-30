Advertise
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was taken into custody after an Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured in Eclectic overnight.

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the shooting happened in the area of Claud Road. The deputy wounded in the shooting was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South.

Franklin said the deputy is recovering.

Cofer was taken into custody around midnight, Franklin added. He was place in the Elmore County Jail.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

