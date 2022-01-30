Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was taken into custody after an Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured in Eclectic overnight.

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, the shooting happened in the area of Claud Road. The deputy wounded in the shooting was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South.

Franklin said the deputy is recovering.

Cofer was taken into custody around midnight, Franklin added. He was place in the Elmore County Jail.

No further information has been released at this time.

