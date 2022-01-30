Advertise
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting

SHATAE GRUBBS
SHATAE GRUBBS(SHATAE GRUBBS)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise women has been arrested in connection to an early morning shooting in Daleville.

The Daleville Department of Public Safety received calls of a shooting around 3:45am at Avenue 6 Bar on Daleville Avenue.

One person critically injured after shooting Daleville

Once on scene witnesses pointed in the direction of a car that the suspect was said to be in.

Once stopped 27 year old, Shatae Grubbs was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied building. Grubs has been booked into the Dale County Jail without bond until her first appearance.

Three victims were shot during the shooting. One victim was transported POV to local hospital in critical but stable condition and later life flighted to Montgomery. The second victim was transported by Daleville Rescue to local hospital but has since been released and the third was treated on scene.

This is still an on-going investigation.

