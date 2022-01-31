$1.1M bail set for man accused of shooting Elmore County deputy

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man charged with shooting an Elmore County sheriff’s deputy over the weekend made his first court appearance Monday.

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, is charged with attempted murder and two counts of shooting into a building. Judge Glenn Goggans set his bond at $1,100,000.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Cofer fired at them during a standoff Saturday. The sheriff said the deputy who was hit was airlifted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson gave the court details about what happened.

“Clearly this was a violent offense. I mean there’s a gun used as a firearm, it was discharged up to 20 times over the course of several hours. The standoff ensued, he comes out spraying bullets, and in that process he is deliberately shooting at deputies,” Robinson said.

Franklin testified that the deputy still has the bullet in his body, as medial personnel are trying to figure out how to remove it without causing further nerve damage.

Franklin previously said Cofer has mental health issues.

