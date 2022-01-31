Advertise
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle

Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men have been charged.((Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men have been charged.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon, Noel Garcia Esquibel, 28, of Montevallo, and Abraham Pena Perez, 27, of Alabaster, are both charged with three counts of murder.

The charges are related to an investigation that began in July when first responders were called to a logging road off Highway 155 near Montevallo. The caller reported finding a burned vehicle with what appeared to be skeletal remains inside. Authorities later confirmed that the charred vehicle contained the skeletal remains of three people.  

The remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination. Through that evidence, other evidence Investigators collected in Tennessee, as well as samples provided from family members in Mexico, the three individuals have been identified as Gabriel Alonzo Rios Jr 24, Gilberto Munoz Cabrera 37, and Javier Quintero Gonzalez 36. All three victims were from the Metro Nashville/Hendersonville Tennessee area.

On Thursday, Shearon said deputies executed search warrants on residences on County Road 5014 and County Road 1080 in Chilton County. The searchers recovered items believed to be linked to the investigation. Based on this evidence, as well as other evidence and statements collected during the investigation, Esquibel and Perez were charged.

Esquibel and Perez, who are in the United States illegally, are believed to be involved in drug trafficking, Shearon added.

Both have had a first appearance in front of a judge. Their bail has been set at $4.5 million each.

In August, the sheriff’s office released photos of several men being sought regarding the discovery. At the time, it was unclear if the individuals were suspects or victims.  

Investigators are gathering additional evidence and expect to make additional arrests for firearms-related offenses. If anyone has any information about these Homicides, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or leave a crime tip at www.chiltoncountyso.org.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

