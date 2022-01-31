Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama WBB falls to Missouri 77-61

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Missouri Tigers 77-61 in Coleman Coliseum Sunday.

The Tide fell to an 11-9 (2-7) record on the season, while the Tigers improved to 16-6 (5-4) in the season.

Four Crimson Tide starters put together double-digit scoring performances in the game, while JaMya Mingo-Young paced the team for the fifth time this season. The junior had 15 points on 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from the stripe, recording three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

Megan Abrams, who made her first start since mid-January, added 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including a pair of three-point field goals. She tacked on two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Hannah Barber and Jada Rice added 12 points apiece, while all 12 of Rice’s points came in the second half.

“Just credit Missouri, you know, I thought they kind-of looked amazing. You know, a year ago I think they were going through some of the inconsistencies that we went through. They returned everybody and tonight I thought they really played well. They had some adversity a few days ago and really responded. So now we’ll be in that same position this week and hope we can respond the same. But just credit Missouri. (They) shot the ball, played really well. I thought (they) executed really well on both sides of the ball. I thought their bench was really good, I think (they) outscored us twenty to three, and just a credit to their squad today for the way they handled their adversity earlier in the week,” said head coach Kristy Curry.

Alabama will hit the road to meet No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
Heavy law enforcement presence on the scene of a situation on Montgomery's Salinas Court.
Mobile area suspect among 2 arrested after Montgomery police chase
David Mccoy
Former HPD officer in court, state seeking death penalty

Latest News

The Auburn Tigers fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.
Auburn women’s basketball falls to Vanderbilt
The Troy Trojans (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) got its revenge on in-state rival South Alabama (15-6,...
Troy MBB gets win against South Alabama
1/29/22 MBB Alabama vs Baylor Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
Alabama upsets defending national champion Baylor, 87-78
Troy University
Troy women’s basketball powers past Georgia State