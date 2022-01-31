Alabama WBB falls to Missouri 77-61

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Missouri Tigers 77-61 in Coleman Coliseum Sunday.

The Tide fell to an 11-9 (2-7) record on the season, while the Tigers improved to 16-6 (5-4) in the season.

Four Crimson Tide starters put together double-digit scoring performances in the game, while JaMya Mingo-Young paced the team for the fifth time this season. The junior had 15 points on 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from the stripe, recording three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

Megan Abrams, who made her first start since mid-January, added 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including a pair of three-point field goals. She tacked on two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Hannah Barber and Jada Rice added 12 points apiece, while all 12 of Rice’s points came in the second half.

“Just credit Missouri, you know, I thought they kind-of looked amazing. You know, a year ago I think they were going through some of the inconsistencies that we went through. They returned everybody and tonight I thought they really played well. They had some adversity a few days ago and really responded. So now we’ll be in that same position this week and hope we can respond the same. But just credit Missouri. (They) shot the ball, played really well. I thought (they) executed really well on both sides of the ball. I thought their bench was really good, I think (they) outscored us twenty to three, and just a credit to their squad today for the way they handled their adversity earlier in the week,” said head coach Kristy Curry.

Alabama will hit the road to meet No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

