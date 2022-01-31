Advertise
Auburn Offensive Coordinator Austin Davis to resign

This is a photo of Austin Davis of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects the Seattle Seahawks active roster as of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Austin Davis is resigning as offensive coordinator with the Auburn Tigers.

His reason of resignation is due to personal reasons, according to Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

Below is a statement from Davis:

The last week has been difficult for me as I’ve made the decision to step away from coaching football. Auburn University and Coach Harsin have been tremendous through this whole process. My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I’ve realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can’t say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field.

A national search for a new offensive coordinator will begin immediately.

