Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Class Act: Redland Elementary School nurse working overtime during latest COVID-19 surge

Class Act: Redland Elementary School Nurse working overtime during latest COVID-19 surge
Redland's Nurse Taylor has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Redland's Nurse Taylor has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walking the halls of Redland Elementary School hasn’t been easy, especially this past month.

A new year, a new COVID-19 variant, another surge in cases at Redland Elementary School. One school nurse, Taylor Hilyer, has been handling it all.

“This new variant has just been running through our school like crazy,” Hilyer said. “This year, we’re getting more teachers that are infected, teachers’ kids, students, so it’s been hard.”

Nurse Hilyer’s office has been the school’s health hub. Along with managing daily illnesses, umps, and bruises, she’s been keeping up with all the school’s COVID-19 cases and staying informed when it comes to CDC guidelines.

“So, if someone tests positive, they notify me, and I have to figure out when their symptoms started, if they have symptoms if they don’t have symptoms, figure out when they can return to school…. it’s a lot of calculations. I have a huge spreadsheet that I’m constantly updating and adding to,” she said.

Many people would crack under pressure during this latest surge, but Nurse Taylor manages to do it all with a smile.

“It’s stressful at times, but definitely believe the years I worked in the ER prepared me for this type of pandemic and the school year,” she said.

“Nurse Taylor is one of the most outstanding employees we have,” Redland Elementary School Assistant Principal Cory Eckstein, “and it’s because she’s an outstanding person, and when we have outstanding people doing those kinds of jobs, it benefits everybody.”

An outstanding person who was nominated for the WSFA 12 News Class Act award for her work to keep the students and staff at Redland Elementary School safe.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Union Springs police have confirmed that a body was found Friday.
Body found in Union Springs
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

Over 20 bus drivers were out last week, according to Elmore County Schools' HR director.
State seeing shortage of substitute teachers, bus drivers
Holtville High School Principal Kyle Futral has been named 2022 Alabama High School Principal...
Holtville’s Futral named 2022 Alabama High School Principal of the Year
Montgomery Public Schools has received a $78,800 grant to expand its high school robotic...
Hyundai donates $78,800 to expand robotics at Montgomery schools
More than 1/3 of Alabama students are learning at home.
State superintendent discusses the future of virtual learning post pandemic