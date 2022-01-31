Class Act: Redland Elementary School nurse working overtime during latest COVID-19 surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walking the halls of Redland Elementary School hasn’t been easy, especially this past month.

A new year, a new COVID-19 variant, another surge in cases at Redland Elementary School. One school nurse, Taylor Hilyer, has been handling it all.

“This new variant has just been running through our school like crazy,” Hilyer said. “This year, we’re getting more teachers that are infected, teachers’ kids, students, so it’s been hard.”

Nurse Hilyer’s office has been the school’s health hub. Along with managing daily illnesses, umps, and bruises, she’s been keeping up with all the school’s COVID-19 cases and staying informed when it comes to CDC guidelines.

“So, if someone tests positive, they notify me, and I have to figure out when their symptoms started, if they have symptoms if they don’t have symptoms, figure out when they can return to school…. it’s a lot of calculations. I have a huge spreadsheet that I’m constantly updating and adding to,” she said.

Many people would crack under pressure during this latest surge, but Nurse Taylor manages to do it all with a smile.

“It’s stressful at times, but definitely believe the years I worked in the ER prepared me for this type of pandemic and the school year,” she said.

“Nurse Taylor is one of the most outstanding employees we have,” Redland Elementary School Assistant Principal Cory Eckstein, “and it’s because she’s an outstanding person, and when we have outstanding people doing those kinds of jobs, it benefits everybody.”

An outstanding person who was nominated for the WSFA 12 News Class Act award for her work to keep the students and staff at Redland Elementary School safe.

