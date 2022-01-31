Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline 5% across Alabama

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased about 5% in Alabama since last...
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased about 5% in Alabama since last week, a potential sign of improvement in the fight against the pandemic.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased about 5% in Alabama since last week, a potential sign of improvement in the fight against the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed 2,805 people were being treated for the illness on Monday. That’s down from 2,961 last Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increase or decrease daily and some hospitals are still struggling with an influx of patients and staff shortages. But the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to a still-high 36% after exceeding 40% for nearly four weeks straight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Eclectic, was charged with attempted murder.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Elmore County
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat went missing on Jan. 22.
Volunteers search for missing Montgomery man
Months after a burned vehicle with skeletal remains was discovered in Chilton County, two men...
2 arrested months after 3 bodies found in burned vehicle
SHATAE GRUBBS
UPDATE: Arrest has been made in early morning Daleville shooting
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Latest News

State health officer discusses state's COVID-19 positioning
State health officer discusses Alabama's COVID-19 positioning
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
The unvaccinated man says no one should be forced to get the vaccine – even if it means he...
Man denied kidney transplant unless he gets COVID vaccine
Daily COVID cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but on average, more than 2,200 people are...
COVID hospitalizations declining but deaths still alarmingly high