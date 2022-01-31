Advertise
Intermodal shipping facility planned near Montgomery

(File Photo: Shipping containers)
(File Photo: Shipping containers)(WECT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s state docks agency has bought land in Montgomery to build an intermodal transfer center that will handle shipping containers which go through the post at Mobile.

The Alabama Port Authority announced the $2 million purchase from TRUM LLC, a real estate investment group, in a statement Friday. The completed facility will be serviced by CSX Transportation Intermodal.

The first phase of the work is expected to take as long as two years to complete and estimated at $54 million. It will connect inland shippers in the state with the Mobile seaport’s intermodal container transfer center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

