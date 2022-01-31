Advertise
Judge to hear suit over Confederate memorial in Tuskegee

A Confederate monument in Tuskegee. (File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge is scheduled to consider arguments this week in a legal fight over a Confederate monument that has stood for more than a century in mostly black Tuskegee.

Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has set a hearing for Thursday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Macon County and some residents. They’re suing the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The group erected scores of rebel monuments across the South in the early 1900s.

A decision in favor of the county could lead to removal of the monument, which has been the subject of on-and-off protests for decades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

