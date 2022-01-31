More warmth and sunshine today, but rain returns soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmer weather continues as we round out January and head into February. Temperatures will be above normal now through Thursday! Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s Monday but then closer to either side of 70° by Tuesday.

It will be warmer than normal through Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

Showers enter the forecast on Wednesday as moisture increases. It won’t rain all day and it won’t rain heavily, but rain showers will be around at times under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers are possible Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon and evening rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder are in the forecast for Thursday. Despite this, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the 70s. Rain chances and coverage ramp up Thursday night and continue into at least Friday morning. Some thunder and heavy rain rates will be possible.

Some models continue with showers throughout the day Friday, so we will go with a low chance of rain Friday afternoon. The morning will likely be wet, though. It’ll be much colder in the 50s behind Thursday night’s cold front.

Rain coverage picks up later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s also worth mentioning that winds will become breezy on Wednesday and remain that way through Friday.

The weekend continues to look mainly quiet. That is especially true for Saturday’s forecast. By Sunday we may see some shower potential, but we’re capping any rain chance at 30% for now.

Temps will only warm into the 50s both days with overnight lows back down in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.