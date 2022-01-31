Advertise
More warmth and sunshine!

Temps well into the 60s and low 70s through Thursday
FIRST ALERT 12: Quick look at the updated First Alert forecast for the upcoming work and school week ahead.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmer weather continues as we round out January and head into February. Temperatures will be above normal through Thursday!

It will be warmer than normal through Thursday.
Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures near 67 today and 70 tomorrow. Wind speeds will be lighter both days.

Showers enter the forecast on Wednesday as moisture increases. It won’t rain all day and it won’t rain heavily, but rain showers will be around at times under a mostly cloudy sky.

Showers are possible Wednesday.
Afternoon and evening rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder are in the forecast for Thursday. Despite this, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the 70s. Rain chances and coverage ramp up Thursday night and continue into at least Friday morning. Some thunder and heavy rain rates will be possible.

Some models continue with showers throughout the day Friday, so we will go with a low chance of rain Friday afternoon. The morning will likely be wet, though. It’ll be much colder in the 50s behind Thursday night’s cold front.

Rain coverage picks up later this week.
It’s also worth mentioning that winds will become breezy on Wednesday and remain that way through Friday.

The weekend continues to look mainly quiet. That is especially true for Saturday’s forecast. By Sunday we may see some shower potential, but we’re capping any rain chance at 30% for now.

Temps will only warm into the 50s both days with overnight lows back down in the 30s.

Quick look at the updated First Alert forecast for the upcoming work and school week ahead.
Both overnight lows and afternoon highs are on the rise for the next few days.
