National Train Your Dog Month stresses teaching good manners, socialization

January is National Train Your Dog Month.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -January is National Train Your Dog Month. The month is designed to raise awareness about the importance of training and socializing your pet and his overall well-being.

Dog trainers and professionals say there’s no better way to bond with your dog than to spend time teaching him how to act, and “training your dog” doesn’t have to be complicated tricks.

This National Train Your Dog Month is more about teaching our dogs good manners and how to behave around other people and animals.

  • Train Your Dog Month has several videos to walk you through things like potty training and teaching your dog how to sit.
  • This website, National Train Your Dog, explains why it’s important to both the dog and the owner to train your pet and offers some Dos and Don’ts of the training process.
  • Five Freckle K9 is a local dog training company featured on Today in Alabama, that offers obedience training, enrichment training, and workshops & classes.

Experts say training your dog and teaching them these skills can help them live to become healthy dogs long-term.

